2023 AFCON: Ex-Super Eagles Star Ifeanyi Udeze Explains Nigeria’s Chances

Former Nigerian defender Ifeanyi Udeze has expressed doubts about the Super Eagles’ chances of winning the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ifeanyi Udeze explained that a strong team structure is necessary for success, even as he acknowledged the potential of Nigeria’s squad.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria led by coach Jose Peseiro finished the AFCON qualification series on top of their group. But their form after the qualification series has been nothing to write home about.

The Super Eagles will train in Saudi Arabia before flying to Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON which will kick off on January 13 and end on February 11.

They aim to win the tournament for the first time since 2013 even though they are currently battling a poor run of form, especially in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in which they have recorded two successive draws against minnows like Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, Ifeanyi Udeze urged the Nigerian Football Federation to carry out its duties by guaranteeing that the match bonuses due to coaches and players are disbursed on time.

He expressed confidence in the team’s offensive capabilities despite his reservations regarding the squad’s overall organizational structure.

“The AFCON is an open competition. The Super Eagles have launched their campaign, ‘let’s do it again,’ and I think they can do it again,” Udeze told The Punch.

“We have the players to achieve that, but currently, we lack the team. The coach needs to blend these players to form a cohesive team. Right now, we have talented players, but they haven’t gelled as a collective unit.”

Ifeanyi Udeze added: “We have our strikers doing very well in Europe, I think our attack will be a threat at this AFCON.

“It is an attack that all the teams should be afraid of. I know our attack will be a very big threat, so, I will not say any one person is our biggest strength but I know we have the attack to threaten any team and get our results.”