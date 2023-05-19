Ex-Super Eagles Player Begs NFF Not to Renew Jose Peseiro’s Contract

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to extend Jose Peseiro’s contract as the head coach of the men’s national team.

Jose Peseiro’s one-year contract with the NFF expired on Monday, May 15 and there is no sign that the NFF is planning to extend the contract of the Portuguese tactician.

Before the NFF made Peseiro’s appointment official on May 15, 2022, Austin Eguavoen was in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The Portuguese tactician took over after the Nigerian tactician failed to lead Nigeria beyond the round of 16 stage of AFCON.

Unfortunately, Peseiro has been struggling to make the Super Eagles of Nigeria the vibrant team that it used to be. The Eagles have only won three of their eight games played under the 67-year-old manager and lost the other five games. His team has conceded 11 goals and managed to score 15 goals.

Despite the poor stats, Jose Peseiro reportedly earns $70,000 per month as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Since the heavy amount of money he earns as the coach of the Eagles does not equate to the performance of the team, Ifeanyi Udeze has joined the increasing number of football stakeholders urging the NFF not to renew the contract of the Portuguese tactician.

“I think the NFF should go for a new coach instead of renewing Peseiro’s contract,” Udeze told The Punch.

“When you come to coach a team like the Eagles and from the first day you are giving us the impression that you will win the Nations Cup and also qualify us for the World Cup but things are looking different, it seems somehow to me.

“I don’t even think NFF has the money to renew Peseiro’s contract or employ any other foreign coach and that is a big issue. I don’t think the money is there to do all that for now, but we will see how it goes and the ball is in their court. But let’s just sit and watch for now to see what they are going to do, but renewing Peseiro’s contract should be out of it.”