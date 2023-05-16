‘NFF Won’t Extend Contract Of Super Eagles Head Coach Jose Peseiro’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would not renew the contract of Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro according to reports.

Jose Peseiro reportedly signed a one-year deal with the NFF on May 15, 2022, which reportedly expired on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Even though the contract has expired, the NFF is yet to open negotiations with the Portuguese tactician.

Recall that Jose Peseiro replaced Austin Eguavoen, who reverted to his previous role as the federation’s technical director.

Eguavoen took over after coach Gernot Rohr was dismissed in December 2021. He helped the team to reach the round of 16 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but they were unable to advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is a popular notion that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have performed far below expectations under the tutelage of coach Jose Peseiro. Under his watch, the team has managed to win just three games in eight matches, losing the remaining five. Also, the team has managed to score just 15 goals and conceded 11 goals.

The Super Eagles are currently enduring their worst run in 42 years under Jose Peseiro and that has seen Nigeria’s FIFA ranking dropped from 30th to 40th within the last six months.

Based on the aforementioned, it is believed that Peseiro who is earning a whopping $70,000 (N32 million) every month as the head coach of the Super Eagles is performing too low for his mind-boggling wages.

Hence, his contract with the NFF might not be renewed. The fact that he was not appointed by the current president of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has made the pending decision to let the Portuguese tactician go easier.

“As I speak with you, there is no discussion between the NFF and Peseiro over his contract renewal, the board hasn’t discussed it yet,” A source told The Punch.

“The NFF board will decide on the coaches of the national teams when their contracts expire because most of them were inherited from the previous board and funding has been a problem for the present board. Some of Ibrahim Gusau-led board members are asking why Peseiro was hired for such a huge amount of money and yet he’s not getting the right results nor is he playing good football. I don’t think we will retain Peseiro.”