Chukwueze Says If Nigeria Fails To Win 2023 AFCON, It’s Waste Of AC Milan’s Time

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze believes that if Nigeria fails to win the 2023 AFCON, it won’t be worthwhile for him to have withdrawn from AC Milan for the tournament.

Samuel Chukwueze made 19 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions before flying to Ivory Coast to represent Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON. He scored twice in four Champions League appearances for the Italian Serie A giants.

Recall that Chukwueze moved from Villarreal to AC Milan, after the Serie A club paid €28 million, including add-ons for his services last summer.

He made the move after making 207 appearances for the senior team of the Spanish club in which he scored 37 goals and provided 31 assists.

Samuel Chukwueze has played in all the three games the Super Eagles have played so far in the 2023 AFCON but he is yet to score for the Nigerian side.

Thanks to his contribution to the team, the Eagles are now in the round of 16 where they will face Cameroon at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

Ahead of the game, Chukwueze was quoted by Calciomercato as saying: “I can’t leave Milan to come here and not win a trophy, I really need it. I want to make my country proud and I don’t want to waste my club’s time for nothing. I have to fight for my position and win.”

On which league he preferred the most between Spanish La Liga and Serie A, Chukwueze said: “I prefer both. In Spain, everything is done on the ball. In Italy, everything is more physical, it’s a question of adapting. For me, it’s a new challenge, I’m learning, but I have to continue working to adapt.

“When I was in the museum, I saw the seven Champions Leagues, the Ballon d’Ors, it was a fantastic feeling because Milan is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a big profile, where (Marco) van Basten, Kaka, (Andriy) Shevchenko played.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a little bit of pressure and everything, but for me, it is a dream come true.”