Rafael Leão, AC Milan Coach Praise Samuel Chukwueze

The performance of the Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze, at AC Milan has earned him praise from his club’s coach, Stefano Pioli, and his teammate, Rafael Leão.

Samuel Chukwueze was one of the star players in AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, March 30.

Though he didn’t score a goal during the match, most pundits believe the game against Fiorentina was Chukwueze’s best outing in the colours of AC Milan.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international made 44 touches, had one shot on target, created one big chance, and made two key passes. As he was putting pressure on the opponent’s defense, he was also helping Milan to defend.

Samuel Chukwueze completed two dribbles out of three attempts and won four out of five duels.

After the game, Rafael Leão told Sky Sports that “when the team is good”, he feels better, as he singled out Chukwueze for praises.

He said, “Today, I have to talk about Chukwueze because he played a great game; I’m very happy for him because he had delicate moments. I’m very happy for him.”

While AC Milan’s coach added, “The goal in Verona certainly did him (Chukuweze) a lot of good.

“He is a very positive guy; he stayed with us and worked well during the break. Then I have to tell the truth: if Pulisic hadn’t confided to me yesterday that he was feeling a bit tired, I probably would have let Chris leave, but Chukwu deserved this opportunity, which he exploited very well.

“He is a player who will give us satisfaction because he has quality. He needed more time to settle in, but he knows what we want from him and what he can give to the team.”

