UEFA Rule To Prevent Samuel Chukwueze From Rejoining Villarreal

A UEFA rule will reportedly prevent Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze from returning to Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal on loan ahead of the January transfer window.

Recall that Samuel Chukwueze joined Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan from Villarreal during last summer’s transfer window.

The deal scaled through after a series of back and forth between Villarreal and AC Milan due to the transfer fee the Spanish La Liga club was demanding.

At the end of the prolonged negotiations, AC Milan paid €20 million transfer fee plus €8 million in add-ons.

Samuel Chukwueze made this switch a season after he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists for Villarreal.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old Nigeria international has struggled to repeat the form that got him the move to San Siro, managing just two goals in 17 games.

On the other hand, Villarreal have been struggling in the Spanish first division since Chukwueze left the club, and as a result, they are currently ranked 13th on the log.

Villarreal’s coach Marcelino, is eager to bolster the team in January, and although Chukwueze has been named his top target, the Nigerian cannot play for the Spanish team again due to a UEFA rule.

AS.com explained: “Villarreal needs to strengthen its team in this winter market, an option that currently focuses on signing a central defender and a right winger. The club is working on market possibilities, with both positions being priorities for Marcelino. In the case of the right winger, one of the possibilities could have been the return of the Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze, since he knows the house perfectly, adding that it would be an immediate performance reinforcement.

Story continues below advertisement



“But that possibility has been ruled out from the first moment since the player cannot return on loan to the team he left before his contract expired. It should be remembered that Villarreal transferred Chukwueze this summer to Milan for around €28m, leaving the player with one more year on his contract. For this reason, UEFA considers that the winger has two federative licenses this season: that of Milan and that of Villarreal.”