AC Milan Technical Director Hails Samuel Chukwueze

AC Milan’s technical director Geoffrey Moncada has hailed Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze after helping the club scale through to the Champions League knockout stage.

While praising Samuel Chukwueze for his effort in AC Milan’s last Champions League group stage game against Newcastle United, the football administrator stressed that the Nigerian winger’s performance in the last two Champions League group stage games has been impressive.

Chukwueze wasn’t able to duplicate his season-long success after joining AC Milan from Villarreal during last summer’s transfer window. He failed to score in eleven games even though he started in six of them.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international is however working his way into the squad as he has scored a goal each against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

In the last Champions League group stage game against Newcastle at St. James Park on Wednesday, Joelinton’s spectacular goal into the top corner gave the home team the lead in the first half, but Christian Pulisic’s close-range effort leveled the scores just before halftime for Milan.

Just 68 seconds after he was introduced into the game, Chukwueze scored the game-winning goal in the second half to help AC Milan overcome the Premier League side 2-1.

Italian publication, Sempre Milan, claimed that AC Milan is happy with Chukwueze’s continuous improvement and his work ethic.

The club’s technical director confirmed this in an interview saying: “Chukwueze? I’m happy for him because he’s a good guy who works a lot and I’m sure that the future for him will be good for Milan.”