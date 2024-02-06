Chukwueze Urges Super Eagles To Step Up Against South Africa As Ajayi Points Out Nigeria’s Beauty

AC Milan and Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has urged his teammates to give their all against South Africa on Wednesday.

Samuel Chukwueze who didn’t play in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Cameroon in the round of 16, and Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-finals, stressed that the game against South Africa will be a tough one.

The 2023 AFCON semi-finals clash will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7 at the Stade de Bouaké.

Ahead of the game, Samuel Chukwueze told Hot Sports that “Bafana Bafana is not a small team”.

He added, “We have to give everything, from the way we have been playing, this is our second finals so we have to give everything,

“We have good players that can do everything on the pitch, we have been doing so well from the group stage till now, we have not lost any game.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian defender, Semi Ajayi has claimed that one of the big plus of the Super Eagles is that the team has many weapons to win games.

The Super Eagles have not scored a lot of goals in the tournament as they have scored just six goals in five games. Three of the goals came from Ademola Lookman, one from William Troost-Ekong, one from Victor Osimhen, and one from an own goal.

“I think the beauty of this team is that we’ve got so many weapons,” Ajayi said, according to Soccernet.

“You can’t put all your attention on one person because we have so many people who are capable of creating and scoring.

“We are not done yet. We’ve still got another game on Wednesday [against South Africa] and hopefully another game on Sunday.

“We came here to win, so full focus goes towards Wednesday now.”