Ademola Lookman Talks Tough Ahead Of Liverpool Vs Atalanta Clash

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has stressed that he and his club, Atalanta, have earned the right to play against in-form Liverpool.

Ademola Lookman will lead Atalanta to the Anfield Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at 8 p.m. later today, April 11.

Just like Liverpool who have not suffered a defeat in the Europa League this season, Atalanta are enjoying a very smooth run in the tournament.

Ademola Lookman is one of the club’s most reliable players and the Italian side will depend on him to help stop Liverpool at Anfield.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has scored three goals in Europa League and has made a total of 15 appearances in the tournament so far in the competition.

Ademola Lookman has played against Liverpool five times in his career. In those five meetings, he recorded two wins, two defeats, and a draw. He has scored once and provided an assist against the Premier League giants.

Ahead of Atalanta’s visit to Anfied Stadium for the Europa League clash with Liverpool, Lookman told The Athletic that he and his team would show their hosts their worth.

“The spectacle speaks for itself, but for us, there is an opportunity for us to go and show what we are about,” Lookman said.

“We’ve earned the right to be here, so let’s go there and play our football.”

Interestingly, Ademola Lookman named Liverpool’s former forward, Sadio Mane of Senegal as his role model.

He said, “The guy who I always looked at the most would have to be Sadio Mane.

“Looking at his threat in the box, his threat in those little tight spaces, his movement—I have watched a lot of his game in particular.”