Atalanta Coach Hails Ademola Lookman

The manager of Atalanta, Gian Pero Gasperini, has confessed that he is impressed with the performance of Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Ademola Lookman.

Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022 for a transfer fee worth €9 million.

Before moving to the Italian Seria A club, the 26-year-old winger had the best form of his football career during the 2017-2018 season in which he scored five goals and provided four assists.

Since then, he never had it that good until he moved to Atalanta on August 4, 2022. He has now scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 31 games in all competitions for the Italian side.

In the 2023-2024 season alone, Ademola Lookman has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 21 games in all competitions which is a huge improvement when compared to his days in his previous clubs.

Despite Lookman’s improved form, the 26-year-old forward has been struggling to score goals in European club competitions. The last time he scored a goal in any UEFA tournament was in December 2017.

But that is not enough reason for coach Gasperini to turn a blind eye to how much the Nigeria international has improved his game.

After Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with Sporting CP in the Europa League, Pazzi di Fanta quoted the coach as saying: “We all see Lookman‘s potential and speed, but we must admit that he once didn’t play so offensively.

“He used to score six or seven goals a year, while now he is quick, good at dribbling, and even strong with his head. I encourage him because every now and then, he hides from the game, but I believe that when he approaches the area, he can become a reference player for our team.”

Note that Ademola Lookman was one of the best players in the Super Eagles squad during the 2023 AFCON. He scored three goals in the tournament as he helped Nigeria to finish second behind the hosts, Ivory Coast.