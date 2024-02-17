Ademola Lookman Suffered Injury In 2023 AFCON – Atalanta

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has suffered a sprained ankle injury according to his Italian Serie A club, Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman reportedly suffered the said injury during the 2023 AFCON final between the hosts, Ivory Coast, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, February 11.

Recall that Ademola Lookman was one of the star players in the Super Eagles squad during the 2023 AFCON. He was so good that he scored three goals and provided an assist for Nigeria.

Despite his prolific form throughout the tournament, he was kept quiet during the final of the tournament as he couldn’t make effective runs or create chances like in previous games.

Note that Lookman was so good during the 2023 AFCON that he made the tournament best eleven alongside two other Nigerians, Ola Aina, and William Troost-Ekong.

After the disappointing end to the tournament, Ademola Lookman returned to Italy and reunited with Atalanta on Wednesday with an injury.

Italian transfer expert, Alfredo Pedulla, said the injury will force the 26-year-old forward to miss the Seria A game between Atalanta and Sassuolo later tonight, February 17.

Before he joined the Super Eagles for the 2023 AFCON, Lookman played 23 times in all competitions for Atalanta scoring 7 goals and providing three assists.

The former England youth international joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig on August 4, 2022, for a transfer fee worth €9.20 million.