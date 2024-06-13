Ademola Lookman Voted As Atalanta Player Of The Month

Super Eagles skilled winger, Ademola Lookman, has been named as Atalanta’s Player of the Month for both May and June.

Naija News reports that Lookman surpassed Gianluca Scamacca and Ederson in the voting process to clinch this prestigious award.

During these two months, the 26-year-old talented winger managed to score six goals and provide three assists, showcasing his exceptional abilities on the field.

Concluding the season with a total of 17 goals and eight assists in various competitions, Lookman truly proved to be a valuable asset for Atalanta.

Naija News reports that Lookman has been a revelation for Atalanta since joining them in 2022.

His contributions have been significant, both statistically and in terms of the team’s overall success:

Lookman has been a prolific scorer. In his two seasons at Atalanta, he’s amassed a total of 30 goals, finishing as Atalanta’s fifth-highest scorer in Serie A during his first season.

Lookman’s biggest moment came in the 2023/24 Europa League final. He single-handedly secured Atalanta’s first European trophy with a stunning hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in a one-legged European final since 1969.

The Nigerian player brings more than just goals for Atalanta. His pace, dribbling skills, and ability to create chances for teammates make him a constant threat on the wing.