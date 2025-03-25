Super Eagles Celebrate Ademola Lookman, Osimhen Sings Lookman’s Praise

On Monday night, the Super Eagles players threw a heartfelt celebration for Ademola Lookman, honouring his remarkable achievement of winning the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The team gathered during a festive dinner at their elegant Four Points by Sheraton Hotel camp in Ikot Ekpene, where they surprised Ademola Lookman with a beautifully decorated cake.

The talented Atalanta winger was recognized for his outstanding performance, clinching the African Player of the Year award in Marrakech, Morocco, last December, a testament to his hard work and skill on the field.

Victor Osimhen, Lookman’s teammate and compatriot, who was the recipient of the same award the previous year in 2023, took a moment during the celebration to laud Lookman’s accomplishments.

“First of all, we all know Lookman truly deserves this recognition; he has been nothing short of phenomenal for both his club and the Super Eagles,” Osimhen said.

He continued, emphasizing the significance of Lookman’s achievement: “It’s a tremendous honour that this prestigious accolade has come to Nigeria and is awarded to such a deserving individual.”

Osimhen shared his personal admiration for Lookman, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of you. In our private conversations, I have often expressed how grateful I am that you chose to represent the Super Eagles. Your relentless hard work and dedication, both for our national team and your club, highlight that you rightfully earned the title of Africa’s best player.”

The duo played an instrumental role in Nigeria’s recent 2-0 victory against Rwanda last Friday, showcasing their exceptional teamwork and skill. As they prepare to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at 5 p.m. later today, their camaraderie and determination continue to inspire their teammates and fans alike.