Lookman, Oshoala Shine At 2025 Nigeria Pitch Awards [See All Winners]

The 11th Nigeria Pitch Awards was held on March 25, 2025, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, highlighting the remarkable achievements in Nigerian football.

Ademola Lookman, currently showcasing his talent with Atalanta, earned the title of King of the Pitch, recognizing his exceptional performances throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Asisat Oshoala, representing Bay FC in the United States, was awarded Queen of the Pitch, further solidifying her position as Nigeria’s leading female footballer.

Among other notable winners, Victor Osimhen was honoured as Striker of the Year, Alex Iwobi received the Midfielder of the Year award, and William Troost-Ekong was recognized as Defender of the Year. Fidelis Ilechukwu brought home the Coach of the Year award for his successful tenure with Rangers International.

The evening also acknowledged significant contributions to the development of football in Nigeria. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received the Football Friendly Governor of the Year award, and Lagos State was recognized for having the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme.

Additionally, Kunle Soname, chairman of Remo Stars, won the Sam Okwaraji Award for his unwavering commitment to Nigerian football, and MTN Nigeria was named Corporate Sponsor of Football.

The event also celebrated the impactful work of journalists in promoting Nigerian football, with Charles Diya (New Telegraph), Godwin Enakhena, Mozez Praiz (SuperSport), and Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News) receiving accolades in various media categories.

Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Nigeria Pitch Awards:

Main Categories

King of the Pitch: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Queen of the Pitch: Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defender of the Year: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielder of the Year: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

Striker of the Year: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Coach of the Year: Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International)

Team of the Year: Rangers International

Football Development & Administration

Football Friendly Governor of the Year: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)

State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme: Lagos State

Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football: Kunle Soname (Chairman, Remo Stars)

Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: MTN Nigeria

Media Categories

Football Journalist of the Year (Print): Charles Diya (New Telegraph Newspapers)

Football Journalist of the Year (Radio): Godwin Enakhena

Football Journalist of the Year (TV): Mozez Praiz (SuperSport)

Football Journalist of the Year (Online): Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News)