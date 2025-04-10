Aston Villa To Tempt Ademola Lookman Using UCL, Juventus Show Interest

Premier League side, Aston Villa are reportedly positioning themselves to attract Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as they aim for Champions League qualification this summer.

Aston Villa hope to stand out among other top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, who are also in the running for Ademola Lookman’s signature.

The interest from Aston Villa in Lookman remains strong, particularly as they pursue a second consecutive Champions League berth. Reports suggest that Atalanta are likely to demand around €65 million (£55 million) for the player, having previously rejected offers in the vicinity of £40 million last summer.

Lookman, who has demonstrated exceptional form at Atalanta, has become a key contributor to the club’s successes this season, attracting the attention of elite European clubs.

He has expressed a desire to leave Atalanta at the end of the season by submitting a formal transfer request, indicating his eagerness for a return to the Premier League, a league where he has prior experience with Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly initiated preliminary discussions with Lookman, who has one year left on his contract with Atalanta, which includes an option for an additional year.

In parallel, Juventus have shifted their focus from Manchester United-linked Victor Osimhen to Lookman, indicating their interest in the Nigerian international.

Recent reports from the Italian publication Tuttosport reveal that the center-forwards moved away from pursuing Osimhen, opting instead to prioritize a potential transfer for Lookman.

Juventus are actively seeking a new center-forward as they plan to offload Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Napoli, however, are firmly against selling Osimhen to a domestic rival, particularly Juventus, to avoid a repeat of the controversial Gonzalo Higuain transfer saga. Additionally, the reported €70 million release clause for Osimhen only applies to foreign clubs, complicating matters further for Italian teams.

Negotiations between Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, and Manchester United regarding Osimhen’s potential switch to the Premier League continue, potentially paving the way for Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund to move in the opposite direction.

As the Osimhen situation unfolds, Juventus appear committed to pursuing Lookman, who has had an impressive campaign at Atalanta and has been on sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s radar for some time. Discussions between Juventus and Atalanta regarding Lookman have reportedly taken place, indicative of the club’s keen interest in securing the Nigeria international.