Victor Osimhen Hopes Boniface, Chukwueze Win African Best Player Award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has praised the extraordinary talents of Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze as formidable contenders for the CAF Player of the Year award.

Victor Osimhen’s comments came during a celebratory event honouring Ademola Lookman, the Atalanta forward who recently clinched the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year honour, thanks to his impressive performances at both club and international levels.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Lookman received thunderous applause from his Nigerian teammates and coaching staff, highlighting the pride surrounding this significant achievement—a milestone for Nigerian football.

The celebration coincided with the eve of Nigeria’s critical 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, with a team dinner designed to acknowledge and commend Lookman’s contributions both on and off the field.

“First and foremost, we all recognize that Lookman wholeheartedly deserves this accolade,” Osimhen asserted, showcasing his admiration for the fellow Nigerian. “He has been phenomenal, not only for Atalanta in the Serie A but also for the Super Eagles on the international stage.”

With Lookman’s victory, he has become the second consecutive Nigerian to secure this prestigious accolade, following Osimhen himself, who won the award the previous year. Looking towards the future, Osimhen remains optimistic, declaring, “I also hope that this prestigious award returns to Nigeria shortly.”

In advocating for the promising duo, Osimhen remarked, “Talented players like [Victor] Boniface and Samuel [Chukwueze] certainly have the potential to shine on this grand stage as well. We are all dedicated to elevating Nigerian football and bringing more recognition to our nation.”