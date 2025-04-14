‘Ademola Lookman, Atalanta Agree To Part Ways This Summer’

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has reportedly made a significant decision regarding his future, with sources suggesting that his time at Atalanta is nearing its end.

Known for his pivotal role at the Bergamo-based club, Ademola Lookman is preparing for a departure once the current season ends.

In a recent article by Tuttomercatoweb.com, it was revealed that Lookman has reached what has been described as the most crucial decision about his career trajectory: he has confirmed that he will not be continuing with Atalanta.

This decision comes after a previous near-transfer from the club just a year ago, emphasizing the player’s desire for a new challenge. Reports indicate that a gentleman’s agreement between Lookman and the club has facilitated this impending separation.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has created a strong impression in Serie A, where his performances have been consistently outstanding.

As of now, Lookman boasts impressive player ratings, with Tuttomercatoweb noting that he currently holds the top ranking among players who have been assessed in at least 19 matches.

His average score stands at 6.52, a distinction he shares with Nico Paz of Como. This position reflects his impact and contributions to Atalanta throughout the season.

Here are the top 20 Serie A player ratings after 31 matchdays:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) – 6.52

Nico Paz (Como) – 6.52

Nicolò Barella (Inter) – 6.50

Marcus Thuram (Inter) – 6.48

Paulo Dybala (Roma) – 6.48

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) – 6.46

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) – 6.46

Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) – 6.41

Alex Meret (Napoli) – 6.39

Valentin Castellanos (Lazio) – 6.39

Moise Kean (Fiorentina) – 6.38

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) – 6.37

David de Gea (Fiorentina) – 6.36

Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli) – 6.36

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 6.35

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 6.34

Dan Ndoye (Bologna) – 6.33

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) – 6.33

Scott McTominay (Napoli) – 6.33

Nicola Leali (Genoa) – 6.31