Transfer: Ademola Lookman Attracts Bayern’s Attention, Leicester Offers Ndidi Two-Year Deal

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has attracted the attention of German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich as the 2024 summer transfer window sets in.

Ademola Lookman enjoyed the best season of his career in the just concluded 2023-2024 campaign in which he helped his Italian Serie A club, Atalanta, to win their first Europa League title.

Recall that Lookman became the first player in the history of UEFA club competitions to score a hat-trick in the Europa League final as he helped his club beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the title.

In the just-concluded season, the 26-year-old Nigeria international scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for Atalanta.

Due to his prolific performance last season, Bayern Munich are considering making a move for him this summer, according to Sky Sports transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg.

However, the interest is said to be internal at the moment as they are yet to approach Atalanta for the Nigerian, who still has two years left on his contract.

Recall that Ademola Lookman joined Atalanta from German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig for a transfer fee worth €9.35 million on August 4, 2022. Hence, a return to Germany might not be a bad idea for him.

Meanwhile, the newly promoted Premier League side, Leicester City, have offered Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi a new two-year contract.

Note that the current contract between the Foxes and the 27-year-old Nigeria defensive midfielder will expire on June 30, 2024. Hence, the Premier League-bound team are making efforts to extend the contract before the expiration date, according to Leicester Mercury.