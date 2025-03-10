Atalanta Coach Hugs Ademola Lookman As Feud Ends, Osimhen Speaks On Title Hope

Atalanta’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini and winger Ademola Lookman shared a positive moment following La Dea’s impressive 4-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Previously, Ademola Lookman and the coach had a disagreement after the Nigeria international missed a penalty during a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge last month.

This led to a brief moment of tension when Lookman did not acknowledge Gasperini after being substituted in the subsequent game against Empoli.

However, the winger’s performance against Juventus, where he netted the fourth goal, exemplified his potential and growth.

Lookman was substituted with ten minutes left in the game, and he embraced Gasperini on the touchline, signalling a positive resolution to their earlier disagreements.

Gasperini acknowledged this evolution in Lookman’s game, stating, “When a group spends 300 days together in a year, it’s natural for individuals to have different perspectives.”

He added, “Lookman has transformed into a fantastic player by enhancing his understanding of the team dynamics. While he once had a more individualistic style, he has made significant contributions to Atalanta, just as the club has helped him grow. I believe he has the potential to become a captain before the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen emphasized the importance of maintaining focus as Galatasaray aims for a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title. Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor at GAIN Park Stadium on Sunday, Galatasaray now hold a seven-point lead over their rivals Fenerbahçe, who have a game in hand.

Osimhen, who scored the decisive goal in the match, expressed gratitude to his teammates and fans via the club’s official website, saying, “I’d like to congratulate the team and thank our fans. Their support energizes us to secure these valuable points. Although we struggled in the first half, our ability to improve in the second half is a testament to our resilience. We recognize that every match from here on out will be challenging, and we view each game as crucial. We will strive to maintain our positive momentum.”

This season, the Nigerian striker has made a significant impact, recording 22 goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Galatasaray.