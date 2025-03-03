Atalanta Coach, Gasperini Backtracks, Calls Ademola Lookman Most Lively Player

Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, appears to be softening his stance regarding Ademola Lookman, recognizing the Nigerian forward as a pivotal force in his team’s attack, even after a lacklustre goalless draw against Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium.

The match proved to be a frustrating experience for Ademola Lookman and his teammates as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate, squandering crucial opportunities that could have propelled them further in their bid for the Serie A title.

Among the missed chances, Lookman had a particularly notable moment in the 83rd minute when he shot over the bar from a promising position after Sead Kolasinac’s deft flicked header found him unmarked.

Following Atalanta’s exit from the UEFA Champions League just days prior, Gasperini had expressed his dissatisfaction with Lookman’s performance. However, despite the absence of a goal, the coach acknowledged Lookman’s significant contributions during the match.

“Lookman is and always remains our most lively player,” Gasperini stated, as reported by SportItalia. “He had multiple chances and found himself in dangerous positions several times, but unfortunately, we weren’t sharp enough to convert those opportunities into goals. Retegui also had chances, but at the moment, we are less precise in our finishing.”

With Atalanta losing vital ground in the title race, Gasperini desperately hopes that Lookman can rediscover his scoring touch in the upcoming fixtures.

This season, the talented Nigerian forward has netted 15 goals and provided five assists in Serie A, making him the club’s second-highest scorer behind Mateo Retegui, who has found the back of the net 21 times, despite Lookman missing a period due to injury.

Since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022, the former Everton player has made a name for himself as one of Serie A’s most dangerous attackers, boasting an impressive tally of 49 goals and 23 assists across 107 competitive appearances.

Amidst the ongoing tension with Gasperini, Atalanta are reportedly considering the possibility of parting ways with their star forward if a lucrative offer in the region of €65 million (£53.8 million) comes in. Prominent clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan are all keeping a close eye on the situation.

Note that Manchester United have expressed interest as they aim to enhance their attacking capabilities under new manager Ruben Amorim, while Newcastle United view Lookman as a potential remedy for their struggles in front of goal this season.