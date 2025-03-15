Celestine Babayaro Wishes To See Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman At Chelsea

Former Nigeria international, Celestine Babayaro, has expressed strong support for the potential signings of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman by Chelsea FC.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are anticipated to move to new clubs after the current football season.

Osimhen, a talented forward, is currently in the final months of his loan agreement with the champions of the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker boasts an impressive €75 million release clause in his contract. Reports indicate that his parent club, Napoli, are open to letting him depart this summer, which could open the door for Chelsea to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has made waves in Serie A with a standout season at Atalanta. The 27-year-old winger has showcased his goal-scoring abilities and versatility, making him an attractive prospect for numerous clubs. Lookman is rumoured to be available for a transfer fee of around €60 million.

In an interview with AfricaFoot, Babayaro expressed his belief in the potential impact these players could have at Stamford Bridge.

“Lookman and Osimhen would fit in perfectly at Chelsea.

“It’s clear they would make an immediate impact on the team’s performance if signed. We’re talking about two of the most formidable strikers currently competing in Europe. Historically, African players have thrived at Chelsea, and I have no doubt these two would continue that legacy,” He stated.