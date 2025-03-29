Wilfred Ndidi Apologizes To Nigerians For Role In Super Eagles’ Draw

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed his heartfelt regret to Nigerian fans over a missed goal-scoring opportunity during the recent 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.

The match saw Nigeria take the lead when Victor Osimhen scored in the 74th minute. However, Wilfred Ndidi was presented with a golden chance to secure a second goal that would have effectively sealed Nigeria’s victory.

Unfortunately, he failed to convert from close range, a misstep that ultimately allowed Zimbabwe to equalize in the 90th minute through substitute Tawanda Chirewa.

The draw left many fans frustrated, leading to a flurry of critical voices on social media targeting Ndidi’s performance and specifically questioning his missed opportunity.

Acknowledging the disappointment, the Leicester City star took to his Instagram story, appealing for understanding from fans. “Please make una no vex for goal wey I miss. Nobody perfect for his job,” he wrote.

As the Super Eagles regroup and look ahead, their next crucial World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in September will be pivotal in their quest for redemption and qualification for the prestigious tournament.

Note that the Super Eagles will also face Group C table-toppers, South Africa, in the said month, a match seen as a make or mar for the Nigerian side, who are currently 6 points below the Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualification campaign.