Van Nistelrooy Praises Wilfred Ndidi Despite Leicester City’s Defeat

Leicester City head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy has praised Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi following an impressive performance in the FA Cup clash against Manchester United.

In a tense match at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old Wilfred Ndidi returned to action after an eight-week absence due to a hamstring injury, stepping up to captain the Foxes effectively.

His presence was vital in the lead-up to Leicester’s opening goal. Ndidi demonstrated his skill and awareness when he found space in the penalty area for a shot. Although his attempt was blocked, it set the stage for teammate Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who swiftly capitalized on the loose ball, scoring with a well-placed header.

During the match, Ndidi showcased his abilities in midfield, contributing significantly to the team’s dynamics. His statistics reflect a solid performance:

Minutes Played: 58

Touches: 52

Accurate Passes: 35 out of 43 (81%)

Accurate Long Balls: 1 out of 2

Ground Duels Won: 1 out of 4

Aerial Duels Won: 2 out of 2

Shots on Target: 1

Defensive Contributions: 1 clearance, 1 block, and 1 interception

Dribbled Past: 1 time

Despite Ndidi’s contributions, goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Harry Maguire shifted momentum in Manchester United’s favor, ultimately leading to Leicester City’s elimination from the FA Cup. However, coach Van Nistelrooy expressed admiration for Ndidi’s performance, emphasizing not only his skill but also his leadership qualities.

“You’ve seen the game, the way he played and lifted the team, both on the ball and off it,” Van Nistelrooy remarked. “His performance was excellent, especially his leadership. Beyond wearing the captain’s armband, he truly led the team with his demands, coaching, and communication, which helped prevent potential threats. I thought Bouba [Soumare] and Wilf formed an outstanding partnership, effectively controlling the game, both with and without possession.”

Looking ahead, Leicester City will face a challenging home fixture against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who recently suffered a defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Carabao Cup. This upcoming encounter provides an opportunity for Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates to bounce back and build on his encouraging performance against Manchester United.