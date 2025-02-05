Why Leicester City Stopped Wilfred Ndidi From Joining French Giants

Leicester City made the strategic decision to block Wilfred Ndidi’s proposed loan move to AS Monaco, as the Premier League side are keenly aware of the stakes involved in their precarious relegation battle.

Leicester City’s management felt that losing Wilfred Ndidi at this crucial juncture could jeopardize their chances of survival.

Reports from French outlet L’Equipe indicate that AS Monaco had submitted a loan offer worth £18 million, which included an additional £2 million in potential add-ons and an obligation to purchase the 28-year-old midfielder outright at the end of the loan period.

However, Leicester City firmly rejected this proposal, recognizing Ndidi’s significance to their squad amid a challenging season.

Insider sources from Caught Offside have revealed that Leicester’s coaching staff, led by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, views Ndidi as an indispensable asset as they strive to escape the relegation zone.

The Nigeria international, who recently returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in December 2024, has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this season. Despite being curtailed by fitness issues, he has managed to provide four assists, showcasing his potential impact when on the pitch.

Wilfred Ndidi was a pivotal player in Leicester’s successful Championship campaign, contributing significantly to their title triumph last season. During that campaign, he made 32 appearances, netting four goals and providing five assists, which helped the Foxes secure their immediate return to the Premier League.

However, their re-entry into the top flight has been far from smooth sailing, as they currently sit in 18th place, just one point adrift of safety.

Leicester’s management has also been grappling with financial challenges related to Profit and Sustainability Rules, which has put pressure on the club to consider selling key players to balance the books.

Despite these pressures, the club’s priority remains clear: they need to hold on to their most valuable assets as they aim for a revitalized attempt to secure their Premier League status.

In a recent update regarding Ndidi’s fitness, van Nistelrooy remarked, “Wilf is making good progress. He’s been partially involved in team training and this week, we aim to integrate him back into full team training to have him ready for next week.”

His return to full fitness will be eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike, as Leicester City look to rely on Ndidi’s experience and versatility in their quest to climb out of the relegation zone over the coming weeks.