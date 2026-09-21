Top Performing Nigerian Players Abroad Last Weekend: Orban, Olawoyin Shine

Nigerian players made significant contributions for their clubs across Europe during the weekend, with Gift Orban continuing his impressive scoring form in Turkey while Ibrahim Olawoyin also found the net for Rizespor.

Orban scored and provided an assist as Amedspor defeated Besiktas 3-2 in the Turkish Super Lig. The forward followed up his hat-trick from the previous week with another impressive display, taking his tally to seven goals and two assists in six league appearances.

His goalscoring form has put him level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as the Super Lig’s joint-leading scorer.

Olawoyin also got on the scoresheet as Rizespor played out a 2-2 draw away to Goztepe. It was his first goal of the season and his first for the club since December 2025, when he scored in a 6-1 Turkish Cup victory over Pendikspor.

The former Enugu Rangers midfielder has now scored 17 goals in more than 100 appearances for Rizespor since joining the club in January 2023.

In England, Calvin Bassey helped Fulham produce a strong display in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Craven Cottage. The Nigerian defender sparked the opening goal shortly after the hour mark when he won a second ball, drove forward and forced United goalkeeper Senne Lammens into a save. Lisandro Martinez followed up to score.

Fulham were denied victory when Matheus Cunha equalised in the 89th minute. Alex Iwobi started for Fulham and played for 71 minutes, making his fifth Premier League appearance of the season.

Stanley Nwabali also enjoyed a positive outing in South Africa as Chippa United secured their first win of the campaign. The Nigeria goalkeeper kept his third clean sheet of the season and made one save during the game.

In Spain, Ademola Lookman came off the bench as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the Madrid derby. The Nigerian forward replaced Alex Baena in the 67th minute as Atletico moved above their city rivals in the LaLiga table.

In Scotland, Emmanuel Fernandes completed another 90 minutes for Rangers as they recorded a second consecutive victory over Celtic within a week. The Nigeria defender helped Rangers reduce the gap to Celtic to two points.

Elsewhere, Samuel Chukwueze featured for AC Milan against Lecce, while Rafiu Durosinmi’s scoring run ended as Genk lost 3-0 to Club Brugge. Salim Fago had a late goal ruled out for offside in Plzen’s 2-1 defeat, while Cyriel Dessers played 25 minutes in Panathinaikos’ 1-0 win at Kalamata.

Wilfred Ndidi was an unused substitute for Besiktas in their defeat to Amedspor, while Victor Boniface remained on the bench as Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 2-0. Chiamaka Nnadozie played in Brighton Women’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, while Bruno Onyemaechi did not feature in Olympiacos’ 1-0 win over Levadiakos.