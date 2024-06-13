‘NFF Plans To Appoint New Technical Adviser For Super Eagles’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly planning to appoint a new technical adviser for the Super Eagles following the team’s poor run of games.

This means that coach Finidi George who was named the permanent coach of the Super Eagles in April, will be directly under the leadership of the technical adviser.

Recall that Finidi served as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles for 20 months under the leadership of coach Jose Peseiro.

After the contract of Peseiro expired in February, Finidi George served as Super Eagles interim coach in March as he led the team to a victory over Ghana and a defeat over Mali in international friendlies.

Following his appointment as the team’s permanent coach, Finidi recorded a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 defeat against Benin Republic in Abidjan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This abysmal start to his reign in charge of the Eagles has left the team in the 5th spot out of 6 teams in Group C, four points away from first-placed Rwanda.

To help ensure that the Super Eagles turn things around in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Sports Minister, John Enoh and the NFF have reportedly agreed to appoint a technical adviser for the team according to ScoreNigeria. The technical adviser is expected to be a foreign coach with a huge wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, has left Enyimba for the Sudanese club, Al Merreikh.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second in 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.