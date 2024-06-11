Super Eagles Write Nigerians After Losing To Benin In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have taken to their official Instagram page to announce to Nigerians that they are back in the country after their abysmal performance in Abidjan.

After drawing 1-1 with South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, the Super Eagles were expected to get on track in their race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by beating Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.

Unfortunately for the Nigerian team coached by former manager of Enyimba, Finidi George, they fell flat against the Cheetahs despite scoring the opening goal.

The 2-1 defeat at the hands of coach Gernot Rohr’s boys left the Super Eagles with a huge mountain to climb in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that the Nigerian team recorded a 1-1 draw in their first three games in the qualification series even against so-called minnows like Lesotho and Benin Republic.

With these unexpected results, the Super Eagles are stuck in the 5th spot in Group C, four massive points below first-placed Benin Republic.

Having the understanding of how difficult it will be for them to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their poor run of games, the Super Eagles have promised Nigerians that they will do the “impossible” to scale through.

“We are back in the country and we are not happy about the way the two games panned out”, the Super Eagles said on Tuesday, June 11.

“We have had talks among ourselves and have resolved to fight hard till the end to ensure we do the impossible which is qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“We don’t take your support for granted, we thank you.”