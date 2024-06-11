Ex-Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Reveals Nigeria’s Problem Against Benin

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, who led the Benin Republic to beat the Nigerian team in Abidjan on Monday, claimed coach Finidi George’s boys relented after scoring the opening goal.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were expected to beat the Benin Republic in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matchday four game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Monday, June 10.

Fortunately for Nigeria, they were able to score the match opener but couldn’t hold on to the slim lead as they allowed Benin Republic to come from behind to record an unprecedented 2-1 win over the West African giants.

“We had the right organization, Nigeria scored the first goal, perhaps, they believed it was already done”, Gernot Rohr said.

“But the reaction, the desire of my team was so strong that they could come back to win the match.”

The German tactician added: “It was a great game for us, this was the first time our ‘A’ team will beat the Super Eagles.”

Thanks to the historic win, Benin Republic is currently topping the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group C with 7 points in four games, four above 5th placed Super Eagles.

Note that the standing could change if 4th-placed South Africa beat 6th-placed Zimbabwe later today (5 p.m. kick-off time). Also, if second-placed Lesotho beats third-placed Rwanda at 5 p.m. today, the Crocodiles will move to the top of the group.