Finidi George Opens Up On Resignation As Super Eagles Coach

Finidi George has shared his reasons for choosing to resign as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

The news emerged earlier on Saturday that the 53-year-old submitted his resignation to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This announcement came shortly after the NFF declared their intention to hire an international technical advisor to collaborate with Finidi to help the Super Eagles get better in their performance.

Naija News reports that the news of George’s resignation was met with a barrage of mixed reactions on an off social media on Saturday.

Clearing the air on the development, a former media officer for the Super Eagles, Colin Udoh, took to X to share his conversation with Finidi following his resignation.

Udoh said, “Finidi confirmed to me that he resigned his position indeed.

“The reason being that he met with the NFF on Thursday and they had a very good conversation.

“They spoke about the things they need to do going forward and he (Finidi) asked if he will be back.

“At no point during that meeting did anyone tell him they were going to appoint a foreign technical adviser.

“The NFF board had met on Wednesday and made that decision. But it was when Findi landed in Port Harcourt after that meeting that someone called him and informed him. He (Finidi) had to park his car and read the link to see that it actually was true.

“So he waited for two days to see if anyone would contact him but nobody spoke to him. So he (Finidi) felt they didn’t want him anymore and so he decided to turn in his resignation.”