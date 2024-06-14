NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, Expresses Sadness Over Super Eagles Performance

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau has described the performance of the Super Eagles in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as a “very sad moment”.

The Super Eagles were fortunate enough to find themselves in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which features five other countries – South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic, and Rwanda – who are all supposed to be below Super Eagles’ standard.

Interestingly, after recording three draws and one defeat in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles are now the 5th out of 6 ranked teams in the group.

Their place in the group is so low that they are currently four points behind first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin Republic.

This means that the Super Eagles are condemned to win all their remaining games in the qualification series to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Due to the abysmal performance of the Super Eagles, the Minister of Sports Development John Enoh summoned Ibrahim Gusau to a meeting which lasted for three hours. The current coach of the team, Finidi George was also asked to submit a technical report on the team’s 1-1 draw with South Africa and 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic.

“It’s a very sad moment for Nigerian football, we can’t run away from that but I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly in conjunction with the minister to see that we come out with holistic measures that will change the face of the entire system so that we can move forward,” Ibrahim Gusau said according to Football Temple.

“It is still possible and we are going to make it. I just want to assure you that Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup. Very soon you are going to see the measures that NFF will come out with and those measures will lead us to qualify for the World Cup.”

Recall that Naija News has reported that the NFF plans to appoint a technical adviser who coach Finidi George will work under to execute the remaining games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.