2025 AFCON Qualifiers Draw To Hold In July 2024, Beach Soccer Qualifiers Draw Unveiled

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying draw is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, July 4.

Note that 48 countries are qualified to participate in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. During the draw in South Africa, the countries will be divided into 12 groups of four teams.

The groups are expected to produce two teams each but the group which will accommodate Morocco, the host of the AFCON 2025, will produce one team for the tournament in addition to Morocco who have automatically qualified.

The AFCON 2025 is expected to take place in the summer of the said year but no specific date has been agreed upon yet. This is because of the scheduled 2025 FIFA Club World which is expected to take place around the June-July free window.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifier is out. The draw ceremony took place at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, June 13.

According to the pairing announced via the CAF X page, Nigeria will face Mauritania in the qualification series.

Senegal who are the current defending champions have been paired with Guinea, Ghana will face Ivory Coast, while Angola will go against Morocco.

Other pairings are Burundi vs Malawi, Seychelles vs Mozambique, and Tanzania vs Uganda.

Note that the first leg of the 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON will start on July 19, and end on July 21, 2024. The second leg will start on July 26 and end on July 28.