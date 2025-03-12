Motsepe Re-elected CAF President; Eto’o Joins Executive Committee, See Others

South African businessman and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, Patrice Motsepe, has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe retained his position at the extraordinary general assembly held in Cairo. This confirmation marks the continuation of his leadership since he first took office in 2021.

Motsepe initially announced his intention to seek a second term in October 2024, and his re-election reflects the confidence that CAF members have in his leadership. He aims to build on the substantial progress made over the past four years, especially during a challenging phase for African football.

While Motsepe’s re-election was largely expected, elections were also conducted for other positions within CAF’s executive committee. Among the most notable outcomes was the election of football legend Samuel Eto’o, who joined the committee as he continued his role as president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot). Eto’o’s election is significant as he was the sole candidate from the Central Africa region and was welcomed warmly by the delegates present.

Motsepe’s leadership has already seen a financial turnaround for CAF, with last year’s Africa Cup of Nations generating a remarkable profit of $72 million—substantially more than previous tournaments. He acknowledged that although progress has been made, there is still much work ahead, particularly regarding the development of sports infrastructure across Africa. He highlighted the need to improve national stadiums, noting that the number of countries not hosting football matches has decreased from 36 to 12, yet emphasized that further efforts are essential.

Eto’o’s election onto the CAF executive committee also generated widespread interest, particularly as it follows a recent ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that allowed him to participate after an earlier disqualification. Despite facing a suspension last year due to disciplinary issues, his leadership is now being met with optimism from many.

Additional elections also took place for the six African representatives on the FIFA Council. Hany Abo Rida (Egypt) and Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) successfully retained their positions, while four new representatives were welcomed: Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros), Hamidou Djibrilla Hima (Niger), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania), and Souleymane Waberi (Djibouti).

On the CAF executive committee, five other members were elected without opposition alongside Eto’o. Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia) was re-elected for another term, while newcomers Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (Democratic Republic of Congo), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), Kurt Simeon-Okraku (Ghana), and Sadi Walid (Algeria) joined the leadership team. In a closely watched outcome, Elvis Chetty of the Seychelles lost his seat as Feizal Sidat (Mozambique) and Samir Sobha (Mauritius) stepped in to represent Southern Africa.

Note that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in attendance to witness this significant event.

Naija News has reported that former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick, lost his seat on the CAF executive committee.