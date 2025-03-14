“I Am Not Bitter” – Amaju Pinnick Reflects On Failure To Retain FIFA Council Seat

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stressed that he harbours no bitterness despite his recent loss in the FIFA Council election.

During the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, Amaju Pinnick narrowly missed re-election, receiving 28 votes, just one vote shy of Souleiman Waberi of Djibouti, who secured the final position with 29 votes.

Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa received the most support at 49 votes. Both Egypt’s Hani Abou Rida and Niger Republic’s Djibrilla Hima Hamidou finished with 35 votes each, while Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Waberi completed the successful candidate list with 29 votes each.

Pinnick expressed gratitude for the journey he has undertaken over the past 26 years, beginning as a volunteer during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

“I have only gratitude to give to the Almighty God, to those who have helped me one way or the other and to all those I met on my way”, Amaju Pinnick reflected post-election.

Acknowledging the challenges of football politics, Pinnick emphasized his pride in having fought a worthy battle.

He said, “Football politics is fierce, but I am proud to have fought a good fight. I campaigned hard and travelled to more than 30 countries.

“Hours before the election, I was sure of close to 40 votes. But politics happened. I am not bitter about anything, just full of gratitude to everyone who supported my push.”

Pinnick extended his thanks to President Bola Tinubu, the NFF, and Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission, for their unwavering support.

He said, “I am drawn to tears by the support of President Tinubu, right from the time he publicly endorsed my candidature. I am most grateful and do not take anything for granted. I cherish my relationship with Gianni (Infantino) and appreciate his sincerity. I thank the National Sports Commission led by Shehu Dikko.

“The NFF, particularly Ibrahim Musa Gusau, were amazing in their push. Kudos also to my friends in government and the corporate world.”

Reflecting on his unexpected rise to leadership, Pinnick remarked, “I was to be no more than the head of the NFF electoral committee back in 2014, but fate catapulted me to the presidency, and I became the youngest-ever Nigerian in world football’s supreme council. I am more than fulfilled.”

In related news, CAF president Patrice Motsepe will retain his automatic seat on the FIFA Council for a second term, as outlined by the organization’s regulations. With Africa allocated seven seats on the FIFA Council, one is reserved for the CAF President, and another for a female representative.

The newly elected council members will be responsible for guiding the vision of global football development and making pivotal decisions concerning the international game.