Egypt Agrees To Host Under-20 AFCON After Ivory Coast’s Withdrawal

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially named Egypt as the host nation for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This announcement was made in a statement released on Thursday evening, marking a significant development in the preparation for the under-20 AFCON.

Originally, Côte d’Ivoire was slated to host the age-grade competition, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 18, 2025. However, just one month before the event, Côte d’Ivoire withdrew from its hosting duties, citing “unforeseen circumstances” that made it impossible for them to fulfil the commitment. This sudden change raised concerns about the tournament’s future.

In its statement, CAF expressed appreciation to the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and the Egyptian Government for their willingness to step in at short notice.

The football body stated, “The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) today awarded the rights to host the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 to the Egyptian Football Association and the Egyptian Government. This decision follows notifications from the Fédération Ivoirienne de Football (FIF) and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire that, due to unforeseen circumstances, they are unable to host the tournament.”

Egypt previously hosted the 2023 edition of the under-20 AFCON with great success and will once again take on the responsibility of organizing this significant tournament.

The 2025 Under-20 AFCON has now been rescheduled to commence on April 27, allowing for a tight yet manageable timeline for preparation.

In terms of team participation, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn into Group B of the competition, where they will face off against hosts Egypt, as well as Morocco and South Africa.

To advance, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, while the two best third-placed teams will also secure spots in the quarter-finals.

Notably, the semi-finalists will earn automatic qualification for the 2025 Under-20 World Cup, which is set to take place in Chile, adding extra incentive for teams competing in this crucial tournament.