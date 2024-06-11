2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Ancelotti, Real Madrid Backtrack On Initial Claims

Real Madrid and the club’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti have debunked claims that they will not participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

On Monday, June 10, Italian newspaper Il Giornale published an interview granted by Carlo Ancelotti in which the Real Madrid coach said the Spanish giants wouldn’t accept an invitation to play in the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

In the publication, the 65-year-old Italian tactician was quoted as saying that Real Madrid make €20 million per match, hence, they wouldn’t feature in a tournament (2025 FIFA Club World Cup), which comes with €20 million prize money.

After the report had gone viral, Carlo Ancelotti took to his Instagram page to claim that his interview with the newspaper was “not interpreted in the way I intended”.

He added: “Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid.”

Also, Real Madrid who are one of the 12 European clubs already qualified for the 32-team Fifa tournament, said in a statement that the Spanish giants will participate in the competition.

In a statement, the La Liga champions said: “Real Madrid would like to announce that at no time has there been any question regarding our participation in the new Club World Cup to be organised by Fifa in the coming 2024/2025 season.

“Our club will therefore take part, as planned, in this official competition and we are proud and excited to be involved in it and we will once again inspire our millions of fans all over the world with another trophy.”

Note that Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup. They have won the tournament a record five times.