I’m Nobody At Real Madrid – Endrick Admits

Real Madrid forward Endrick has acknowledged his standing at the La Liga club, admitting that he feels like “no one” among some of the world’s top talents.

Endrick, who is making waves as a striker for Los Blancos, expressed his willingness to bide his time as he navigates the competitive landscape within the team, which boasts elite players like Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo—whom he regards as the “four best players in the world” in their attacking lineup.

Speaking to reporters after his impressive strike in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey triumph over Real Sociedad, Endrick remarked, “I’m no one. I’m here to work, and it’s not about who starts. I have to do my best and work hard to stay at Real Madrid my whole life.”

Endrick’s goal during the Copa del Rey match was particularly noteworthy, marking his fifth goal in as many Copa del Rey fixtures for the season.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward has already accumulated an impressive tally of seven goals in only 530 minutes of playtime across all competitions, highlighting his potential as a rising star in the squad.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance following their hard-fought 5-4 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Despite the tension of the match, Ancelotti remained pleased with both the outcome and the resilience that his squad displayed throughout the game.

The manager also recognized Endrick’s contributions beyond just scoring. He praised a critical defensive play where the young forward made a vital clearance.

“That’s what we asked of him. He made a fantastic clearance. He doesn’t touch the ball many times, but he’s very effective,” Ancelotti said.

With their place in the Copa del Rey final secured, Real Madrid are now setting their sights on the decisive match ahead, where they will face off against either Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, in what promises to be an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.