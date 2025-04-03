Barcelona To Face Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey Final

Barcelona have successfully advanced to the Copa del Rey final, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

This match marked the end of a thrilling Copa del Rey semi-final series, with the first leg ending in a spectacular 4-4 draw that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In the decisive second leg, Ferran Torres stepped up to the challenge, filling in for the injured Robert Lewandowski. His decisive goal in the first half proved to be the game-winner, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure and highlighting Barcelona’s depth of talent.

With this narrow victory, Barcelona triumphed with a 5-4 aggregate score, setting the stage for an exhilarating El Clasico showdown against their archrivals, Real Madrid, in Seville later this month.

For Atletico Madrid, this Copa del Rey campaign was seen as a crucial opportunity to secure silverware, especially after their recent exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

The defeat in this semi-final not only dashed their hopes for a title this season but also compounded their struggles in the La Liga race, where they have faced inconsistencies in recent weeks.

On a positive note for Barcelona, they are solidly positioned to chase a historic treble this season. Currently, they sit atop the La Liga standings, enjoying a three-point lead over their nearest competitors.

Additionally, they are gearing up to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They will face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in the city of Sevilla on April 26.