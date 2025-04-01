Manchester City Give Update On Erling Haaland’s Ankle Injury

Manchester City have refused to rule out the possibility of their Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland being fit enough to play at the Club World Cup this summer despite his recent ankle injury.

Erling Haaland, 22, was forced to leave the pitch during the FA Cup match against Bournemouth on Sunday, where he had just equalized for his team with a well-placed close-range shot, making the score 1-1. He was subsequently substituted for Omar Marmoush in the first half.

Following the match, Haaland was seen leaving the Vitality Stadium in a protective boot, sparking concerns among fans and pundits alike about the potential severity of his injury and its impact on the remainder of the season.

In their official statement, Manchester City addressed these worries, emphasizing that Haaland underwent initial diagnostic tests in Manchester on Monday morning to evaluate the injury’s severity.

The club indicated that he would be seeking consultation with a specialist to confirm the full extent of the damage. “Assessments are still ongoing, and the medical team is working diligently to provide a comprehensive prognosis”, the club said.

Despite the initial concerns over the injury, the reigning Premier League champions expressed optimism, stating, “The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s prestigious FIFA Club World Cup.”