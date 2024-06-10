Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Why Real Madrid Will Snub FIFA Club World Cup

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has revealed that the Spanish giants make over €20 million per match, hence, it would be a wasted effort to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup for the same amount.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will commence on June 15 and end on July 13, 2025, in the United States of America. For the first time in the history of the tournament, 32 teams will compete in the forthcoming edition of the tournament from six confederations.

This means that the European Champions will play more games in the forthcoming edition of the tournament unlike in the past where they have to play just two games to win it, the semi-finals and the final.

Despite the increased number of games, the winner of the tournament will go home with just €20 million prize money, an amount Carlo Ancelotti believes is not encouraging enough for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

“Real Madrid will NOT go to the FIFA World Club, we will reject the invitation like other clubs”, Ancelotti told the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

The Italian tactician added, “Just one single Real Madrid match is worth €20 million, and they want to give us that money for the whole competition… no way. Negative.”

Note that Real Madrid are the most successful side in the tournament. They have won the FIFA Club World a record five times, one more than the total number of times English clubs have won the tournament.

Premier League side, Manchester City are the reigning champions of the tournament. They won it after defeating Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in the 2023 final.