Breaking: Sports Minister Summons NFF After Super Eagles’ Defeat

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was summoned by the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, on Monday night after the Super Eagles’ disappointing performance during the June FIFA window.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Diana-Mary Nsan, the minister’s Special Assistant to the media.

The Super Eagles managed to secure only one point from a possible six, following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to the Benin Republic in Abidjan in their third and fourth games, respectively, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The results leave Finidi George’s side with just three points from four games played thus far in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Stating that “the recent results are unacceptable,” the minister said: “Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed. The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused by both government and the generality of Nigerians.”

He added: “Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why the Super Eagles have not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”