Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi, is poised to return to competitive action for OGC Nice in their upcoming match against Monaco, following a significant recovery period due to a hamstring injury he sustained during a training session in pre-season.

Terem Moffi was recently cleared to return to full training and has demonstrated notable improvements in his physical condition. The Nice coaching staff is optimistic about his reintegration into the squad, and he is anticipated to be included in the matchday roster for the critical clash against their rivals, Monaco.

In a statement reported by France Bleu, Nice head coach Franck Haise remarked on Moffi’s progress, stating, “Terem has improved over the last ten days in terms of sequences and dynamism. We can start different players depending on the matches, so keep an eye out for our lineup tomorrow.”

Last season, Terem Moffi made a significant impact, netting 11 goals across 30 league appearances for Nice, reaffirming his status as a key player for the club.

Meanwhile, Turkish football pundit Cem Dizdar has urged Galatasaray to prepare a contingency plan regarding the future of striker Victor Osimhen amid ongoing speculation about his next move.

He expressed concerns that Osimhen’s agent is not being fully transparent with Galatasaray regarding the player’s potential transition, especially with the summer transfer window approaching.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Serie A’s Napoli last September, which has generated considerable excitement among fans. Following a last-minute failed attempt to secure a transfer to Premier League club Chelsea and another bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the focus has shifted back to his performances at Galatasaray.

Dizdar highlighted that speculation about Osimhen’s future has intensified, fueled by his impressive run of form this season, where he has scored 26 goals in 30 matches across all competitions. Reports have emerged linking him with high-profile clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Victor Osimhen’s manager has started talking too much. When a manager starts talking too much, there is something else going on,” Dizdar commented, as reported by habersarikirmizi. “He is concealing information from us that we’re eager to uncover. The truth will inevitably come out soon.”

Dizdar emphasized the significance of Osimhen’s role within Galatasaray, stating, “Players like Osimhen suit big clubs like Galatasaray, but they always need to think of a plan B. No one anticipated that Victor Osimhen would fill Mauro Icardi’s shoes, yet Galatasaray made that decision. They must also begin considering alternatives to Osimhen as a precaution.”