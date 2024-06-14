Ex-Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Reveals Nigeria’s Chances Of Qualifying For 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, believes that the national team still has a slim chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recording three draws and a defeat in their first four games.

Gernot Rohr who coached the Super Eagles from 2016 and 2021 is one of the coaches that has made the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup extremely slim.

Recall that after the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo on June 7, they lost 2-1 to the Benin Republic which is being coached by Rohr.

Note that the defeat left Nigeria in the 5th spot of 6 teams in Group C, four points away from first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin.

Days after the defeat over the Super Eagles, the 70-year-old German tactician told Punch that it would be “shameful” if the Nigerian team failed to qualify for the second successive World Cup.

Recall that Gernot Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles coach months before the team played the last phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which was against Ghana. Nigeria lost the tie through the away goal rule.

While analysing the chances of the Super Eagles and other teams in Group C, Gernot Rohr said: “South Africa are number one, we have to be realistic. Number two can still be Nigeria if they all come together in good spirits with all the players highly motivated.

“They have to beat Lesotho, they can beat Rwanda, they can beat Zimbabwe, they should beat all these teams. And at home, they can beat Benin, but I think we also can beat Nigeria again.

“So, if they win these four matches, you know, its 12 points. And if they beat South Africa, I think they can still do it. But they have to beat South Africa in South Africa, which will not be easy.

“And so, for me, Benin also has a little chance, because now the confidence is there, and the team is together. We don’t have the substitutes, the bench, like they (the Eagles) have. You know, I could make only two changes (against the Eagles) because the other boys were not really ready yet to play these very tough games.

“I think a country like Nigeria, who missed the last World Cup after losing against Ghana, can do better now. The only disappointment for me was missing the 2022 World Cup (with Nigeria) because I was sure that we could do it after finishing first in our group. But they decided to change everything.

“If they miss another one, for such a football country with the best players in Africa, it would be a little bit shameful. So, I think the players will do everything to go there (World Cup), and also the federation and the staff. But now, of course, they must be realistic and say that it’s only three points in four games.”