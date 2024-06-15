Finidi George Reportedly Resigns After Two Months As Super Eagles Coach

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George, has reportedly resigned from the role barely two months after his appointment.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Finidi George in April to replace Jose Peseiro, whose contract with the NFF expired weeks after leading the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2023 final.

George was expected to use the 20 months of experience he acquired from working as Jose Peseiro’s assistant coach to stabilize the national team, but he could not.

His first two games for the Super Eagles were two-must win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

Unfortunately for him and the hopes of Nigeria qualifying for the prestigious football tournament, the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo and then his team allowed Benin Republic to come from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in Abidjan on June 10.

These two stunning results left the Super Eagles in the 5th spot in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with four points below first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin Republic.

Due to the abysmal performance of the Super Eagles, the NFF agreed with the minister of sports, John Enoh, to appoint a foreign technical adviser with whom Finidi George was expected to work.

While the hunt for the technical adviser was ongoing, OgaNla Media reported earlier today, June 15, that Finidi George has resigned from his role.

At the time of writing this report, there was no official statement from the NFF nor the former coach of Enyimba debunking or confirming the report.