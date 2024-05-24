Europa League: Aubameyang Wins Best Player Award, Ademola Lookman Makes Team Of The Season

Gabonese forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 2023-2024 Europa League player of the season even though his team, Marseille, didn’t make it to the final of the tournament.

Aubameyang and his team ended their journey in the Europa League this season in the semi-final stage, losing 4-1 on aggregate against the eventual winners of the tournament, Atalanta.

Before the 34-year-old Gabon international ended his journey in the tournament, he had scored 10 goals which was the highest amount of goals scored by a single player in the competition this season.

Hence, Aubameyang won the 2023-2024 Europa League Player of the Season and Golden Boot (highest goalscorer) of the tournament and also made it into the team of the tournament.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Ademola Lookman, also made it into the team of the Season thanks to his outstanding performance in the Europa League final in which he scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

Note that Lookman who won the man of the match award after the Europa League final ended the tournament with five goals. Hence, he is a joint 4th highest goalscorer of the tournament this season.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen who couldn’t help his German Bundesliga side end the season unbeaten in all competitions, was named Europa League Young Player of the season.

Below is the 2023-2024 Europa League Team Of The Season

Goalkeeper

Mile Svilar (Roma)

Defenders

Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta)

Midfielders

Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Granit Xhaka (Leverkusen)

Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta)

Forwards

Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

2023-2024 Europa League Highest goalscorers:

10 goals – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

7 goals – Romelu Lukaku

6 goals – João Pedro (Brighton), Scamacca (Atalanta).

5 goals – Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Juninhodos Santos Júnior (Qarabag)