Chelsea Secure Double Signing Of Quenda, Essugo from Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea have successfully completed the signings of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth approximately £62.5 million ($81 million).

The Portuguese club officially confirmed the transfers on Wednesday night, revealing that 17-year-old winger Quenda was acquired for nearly £44 million, while defensive midfielder Essugo, 20, was signed for £18.5 million.

Quenda, who had been linked with Manchester United and former manager Ruben Amorim, will remain at Sporting until the end of next season before joining Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Essugo will finish the current campaign on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas before moving to London.

The acquisitions align with Chelsea’s strategy of investing in young talent, following similar moves for 17-year-olds Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez, who are set to arrive next season.

Quenda has already made his mark in Sporting’s first team, debuting in the Champions League in September and scoring his first league goal in October against Famalicao.

Essugo, known for his strong defensive presence, could provide depth in midfield, potentially serving as a back-up to Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, continue their aggressive recruitment policy as they push for Champions League qualification, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings.