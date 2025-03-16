EPL: Arsenal Grabs Three Points Against Chelsea

Chelsea’s pursuit of a Champions League spot for the upcoming season suffered a setback with a lackluster 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, coinciding with Fulham’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Mikel Merino netted the sole goal in a match that failed to excite, allowing Arsenal to solidify their position in second place and narrow the gap to 12 points behind the dominant Liverpool.

The absence of Cole Palmer, who was sidelined due to illness, was keenly felt by Chelsea as they succumbed to a defeat that jeopardizes their chances of finishing in the top four.

Currently, Chelsea holds the fourth position, but they are closely pursued by five teams, ranging from Manchester City in fifth to Aston Villa in ninth, all within four points of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Arsenal has faced significant challenges in scoring since Kai Havertz sustained a season-ending injury, which has compelled midfielder Merino to take on an improvised centre-forward role.

The Spanish international emerged as the match’s decisive player, scoring from a corner with a well-placed header off Martin Odegaard’s cross in the 20th minute.

Chelsea struggled to create opportunities but almost found a way back into the match when David Raya mishandled a shot from Marc Cucurella, allowing the ball to roll narrowly wide.

At the other end, Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez made an impressive save to deny Merino from extending Arsenal’s lead with the best chance of the second half.

However, the match concluded with minimal goal-scoring opportunities, and Chelsea’s uninspired performance is unlikely to quell the criticism of Maresca’s tactical approach among the club’s supporters.