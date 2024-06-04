Mauricio Pochettino Announces Return To Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino has announced his return to Stamford Bridge barely two weeks after the club sacked him.

Recall that Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino after spending just one season in charge of the West London side. He led the club to a 6th placed finish, played in the FA Cup semi-finals, and played in the Carabao Cup final.

Despite what looked like a positive end to the 2023-2024 season, Chelsea decided to part ways with him and replaced him with former Leicester City coach, Enzo Maresca.

Earlier today, June 4, Mauricio Pochettino, who had coached Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before his spell at PSG and then Chelsea, took to his Instagram page to appreciate Chelsea’s owner for appointing him last summer.

While appreciating Chelsea’s fans who he had a mixed relationship with during his one year at the club, Pochettino confirmed that he will be at Stamford Bridge for the 2024 UNICEF SoccerAid.

The Argentine tactician will serve as the manager of Soccer Aid World XI who will play against England 11 coached by Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, and Frank Lampard.

Ahead of the Charity game, Pochettino said: “To the owners, the sporting directors we appreciate the opportunity to return to the Premier League at this great club and for the support you gave us, as well as from all the players, staff and fans – thank you.

“We understand how important this football club is to you all and that is why we work so hard to give you a Chelsea you can be proud of.

“I want to wish all of you the best for next season and beyond.

“It is great that we have the chance to return to Stamford Bridge so soon with SoccerAid this weekend and I hope that we get to see some of you there too.

“I hope you all get to have a great summer. Big hug from us, MP x.”