Mauricio Pochettino And Chelsea Part Ways With Immediate Effect

Chelsea football club and Mauricio Pochettino have parted ways barely a season after the Argentine tactician was named the manager of the club.

Mauricio Pochettino became the coach of Chelsea ahead of the 2023-2024 season and was tasked with the duty of returning the side to prominence in the Premier League after a rough 2022-2023 season.

Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go as smoothly as he expected but was able to put a smile on the faces of the fans due to how fairly the season ended for The Blues.

Recall that last season, Chelsea finished below the top ten which was their worst finish in more than two decades. This happened after the new owners of the club led by American billionaire, Todd Boehly, spent over one billion dollars in signing new players.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino to the Stamford Bridge side brought a bit of sanity as once mentioned by one of the club’s most expensive signings, Enzo Fernández. The Argentine tactician cut down the bloated squad and managed them to a 6th-place finish in the Premier League after a very tough start to the season.

Pochettino did not only manage the club’s youngsters to finish in a European spot in the Premier League, he took them to the Carabao Cup final where they lost to mostly youngsters.

With the progress the coach has made with the struggling Chelsea this season, some football enthusiasts expected Pochettino to remain at the club beyond this season but that was not to be.

Transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano shared on X earlier today, May 21, that the Argentine tactician and Chelsea have mutually agreed to part ways, quoting the Telegraph football news correspondence, Matt Law.

Law claimed in his report that Chelsea are aiming to appoint a younger football manager to coach the side ahead of the 2024-2025 season but no name has been made public yet.

A statement from Chelsea directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley reads: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we’d like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He’ll be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career”.

A statement from Mauricio Pochettino reads: “Thank you to Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history”.

“The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come”.