FA Cup Final: Chelsea To Play Conference League As Manchester United Beat City

Manchester United players have done the unthinkable against Manchester City as they came from nowhere to win the 2023-2024 FA Cup title at Wembley.

Bookmakers across the world predicted that Manchester City would beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final due to the club’s poor run of games in the 2023-2024 season. But the reverse was the case.

Recall that in the said season, Manchester United finished 8th while Manchester City won the Premier League title for the 4th time in a row. But that form didn’t have any part to play in the FA Cup final.

Alejandro Garnacho got the match opener for Manchester United in the 30th minute. Nine minutes later, Kobbie Mainoo doubled United’s lead.