Man City’s Rodri Reveals Why Arsenal Failed In Premier League Title Race

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, has revealed the problem of Arsenal as the Gunners continue to struggle to win the Premier League title after over 20 years of wait.

In the last two seasons, coach Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title but often failed at the tail end of the season.

Last season, the Gunners slipped two months to the end of the season. This season, Arteta and his boys slipped a month to the end of the season.

The race was so close that Manchester City had to wait until the last day of the campaign to confirm their fourth Premier League triumph in a row. They won the race with two points above second-placed Arsenal.

Rodri who played a very vital role in the race noted that Arsenal failed in the title race because the Gunners didn’t have the right mentality during the race.

“Arsenal also deserve [to win], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [points to his head again]”, Rodri told Optus Sport.

“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw.’ And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.

“And we caught them. In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, or eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think [the title win] comes down to mentality.”